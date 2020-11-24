SwedishAmerican introduces new OB emergency department

ROCKFORD (WREX) — SwedishAmerican Hospital's Labor & Delivery Department said it drew inspiration from big cities when it implemented a new Obstetrics Emergency Department that it unveiled to 13 WREX on Tuesday.

The OB ED allows for more efficient care of pregnant patients. People who might be in labor will go to the OB ED first for an examination. They will be examined by a doctor and either discharged or brought up to a labor room. This model will allow more room for patients who arrive ready to give birth.

"It's more like visiting an emergency room if you have an injury or an illness, something acute," Labor & Delivery Operational Supervisor Erin Davis said. "You're seen, you're taken care of and the determination is made: Do you need to be admitted to the hospital or can you follow up with primary care?"

The new ED is in response to a baby boom of sorts at SwedishAmerican. The boom comes with a new partnership with Crusader Community Health and Mercyhealth's decision to no longer accept Medicaid.