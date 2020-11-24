Soggy weather stays in place through midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Snow showers won't return anytime soon, so we are left with non-frozen showers from here on out. Rain falls a few times until Wednesday night.

Soggy showers:

Light rain keeps falling through the evening hours. A lot of moisture moves in from the southwest, so it may take until midnight before the weather dries up a bit. The steady light rain won't provide a ton for rainfall. Look for another 1/4" of rain or so tonight.

Rain showers stick around through Wednesday.

On top of the rain, patchy fog is possible late overnight and into early Wednesday. Remember to take it slower if you drive through the fog, especially since the wet roads make it slightly harder to come to a stop.

A short break is likely in the rain after midnight. If anything, we see drizzly weather overnight as the fog sets up. By sunrise, another round of showers moves in from the south.

Heavier showers are likely Wednesday morning.

This second round of rain Wednesday morning looks a little heavier. We won't see downpours, but plan on some moderate rain at times. The heavier rain in the morning eventually transitions to a light rain in the afternoon. By Wednesday evening, we should be drying up as the showers exit.

Up to 1" of rainfall is possible through tomorrow night. A lot of that rain falls in the morning due to the moderate to heavier showers.

Rain or snow don't look to return soon. There is a slight chance for showers between Sunday and Monday, but that chance looks slim for now. Next week starts out dry.

Mild for now:

The weather stays warm enough that ice won't be an issue while the rain comes down. Temperatures stay above freezing until Friday night.

Wednesday warms up a little more thanks to milder air coming with the storm system. Conditions almost get to 50 degrees for a high Wednesday afternoon.

Mild and dry weather arrives in time for the holiday.

By Thanksgiving, we sneak into the 50's for highs. Thursday also looks to be completely dry, giving us a break from the soggy weather. Look for a partly cloudy sky for the holiday.

After a milder Thanksgiving, the weather cools off slowly. Friday through Sunday fall into the 40's for highs, then the big drop comes at the start of next week. Starting Monday, temperatures dip into the 30's for highs, and the teens at night. We may go about 4 days in a row in these chilly conditions. Since December is almost here, this is close to average, but still sounds cold nonetheless.