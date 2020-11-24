Snow transitions to rainfall by Tuesday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A very snow-filled morning will pave the way for rainfall through the mid-week. However, the rain will continue after the snow well into Wednesday.

SNOWY MORNING:

So far, we have picked 1.7" of snowfall since 7 AM this morning.

Snowflakes piled up across the region early this morning leading to a very dicey commute and a very winter-like appearance. Roadways will continue to be coated with snow and slushy conditions will continue as you head out the door.

The National Weather Service has already reported as much as 1.7" out of the Rockford Airport. However, snow is continuing to fall for parts of the Stateline. We can expect this to continue for the next few hours. The impact on the morning commute will end as early as 9 AM.

FROM SNOW TO RAIN:

The transition from rain to snow will take a bit of time in the morning. However, once it happens, we should see most of our morning snow start to melt. This means that roadways will become slushy to wet during the time before your afternoon lunch break. Temperatures will also slowly being to warm up toward the '40s by the latter half of the morning. Rainfall will become heavy at times as it replaces snow, so make sure the umbrellas are handy.

Warming temperatures will help us see a better chance for rain instead of snowfall.

THE REST OF TUESDAY:

The good news, temperatures remain in the 40's through the rest of the day as well. This means that freezing is not expected to occur on the roads, sidewalks, or otherwise. This will make for a slightly safer PM commute, but the hazards of wet roadways will still be in place.

Rain will continue through the night and last well into Wednesday. A chance for fog is also possible as snow continues to melt under the warmer temperatures and rainfall through the night. This might be the main impact on your Wednesday morning commute before rain takes over in the late morning.

Rain showers continue to fall through Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

