Sanctuary Hospice hosts Dine & Dash for healthcare workers and hospice families

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dinner on Tuesday night was on the house for healthcare workers and families connected to a Rockford hospice.

Sanctuary Hospice partnered with Franchesco's to hand out free dinner for National Hospice Month.

More than 100 people signed up for the Dine & Dash and drove up to Franchesco's to get pizza or pasta at the curbside pick-up.

Organizers say for businesses trying to give back to employees this holiday season, this is a safe and easy option and it supports local restaurants at the same time.

"It's been satisfying for the faculties to see the smile on the face, to know that they worked all day, they get to come get a dinner for four for their family and that we are a part of that," said Primary Care Manager at Sanctuary Hospice of Rockford Becky Pearce.