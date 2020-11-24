Rockford police officer’s use of force against Tyris Jones found to be legally justified

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has found a Rockford Police Officer's use of force in an October incident was legally justified.



On Oct. 2, Rockford Police Officer Dominick McNiece fired at a suspect, later identified as Tyris Jones, after Jones allegedly fled from police.



Authorities say Rockford police attempted to make a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle they had under investigation, and a man wanted on multiple warrants. As Jones fled, authorities say he approached another motorist with what appeared to be a weapon, which is when Officer McNiece opened fire. Authorities say no weapon was recovered on the scene. Jones was shot three times and was taken to the hospital where he was in critical condition.

"He reasonably believed the defendant had a weapon, even though no weapon was found," Hite Ross said.



Hite Ross says at the time of the shooting, Officer McNiece had reason to believe Jones posed a threat to the community based off of his 3 outstanding warrants. Hite Ross says McNeiece was also aware that Jones was being investigated for a murder that happened in September.



Because of that, Hite Ross says McNeice's use of deadly force was justified.



Hite Ross also announced on Tuesday that Jones has been charged with an attempted vehicle hijacking, a Class 2 felony, and fleeing to allude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.



Jones is still at large on murder charges.