Rockford church, Moline Healthcare host Thanksgiving food donation event

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundred of people lined up to make sure they have a meal to prepare this Thanksgiving.

Molina Healthcare hosted a Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway at St. Paul Church in Rockford. Volunteers handed out 350 bags full of Thanksgiving favorites, including mashed potatoes, rolls, cake mix and stuffing.

"Especially during COVID times it's very difficult and being that it's Thanksgiving it's time to give back to the community and do something that will help many families here," said Erika Hannah with Molina healthcare.

The event was free and open to the public.