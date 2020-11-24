Rain continues through Wednesday but ends by the holiday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain and snow may stick around mid-week. However, the chance makes for an appetizing holiday and holiday weekend.

A quick update on snowfall from earlier this morning. Typically the Rockford region sees snowfall above 1" of accumulation on or after December 5th on average. The Rockford airport reported 1.7" of snowfall as of early Tuesday morning. Other areas across the Stateline saw lower or higher totals ranging from 1" to nearly 4". Is this the earliest or latest snow above 1" that we have seen before this date? No. Those days fall in October and the latest date of 1" or more snowfall was in February.



An early snowfall is not atypical in late November, but it is sooner than average.

Snow is over for the most part in the Rockford region for the day, but we are not done with the rain.

RAINY DAYS:

Tuesday evening and Wednesday are going to feature plenty of chances for rain. Temperatures will hover around the 40's for both the overnight hours on Tuesday and climb a tad bit higher for Wednesday. The upper 40's for Wednesday will definitely prevent any mentions of snow from the forecast. The impacts of the rainfall will not be as significant toward your commute times, but wet roads will still lead to numerous road hazards, so take your time.

Rain will last through at least Wednesday in the Stateline.

SUNNY TURKEY DAY:

If you liked the shot of winter weather from Tuesday morning, then I have bad news. High pressures will be pushing any chances for snow or rain out of the Stateline. Sunshine and upper 40's and 50's for Thanksgiving. So if the rainfall and the '40s from the midweek do not melt the snow then Thanksgiving day's weather will. We hold on to more days in the mid-'40s with a sun and cloud mix. A perfect way to spend your stay-cation holiday celebration at home for the weekend.

The holiday preview holds mostly dry weather through the weekend.

We cannot leave out the fact that there is a small chance for showers in the forecast this weekend. The next chance for showers of rain or snow does no appear Sunday night into Monday morning. However, we are looking dry so far.