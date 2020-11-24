Mercyhealth Sportscore Two names part of campus after former executive director

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A part of Mercyhealth Sportscore Two has a new name to honor the man who led the expansion efforts at the facility.



The Rockford Park District has renamed the large indoor sports building, apart of the indoor sport center, Dimke Field after former executive director Tim Dimke.



Dimke retired from the position in 2017 after leading the expansion project at Sportscore Two. The building was previous known as 'mega center' or 'Field 3,' but the new name is in recognition of Dimke.



“One of the crowning achievements of Tim’s long career is the building of Mercyhealth Sportscore Two," says Mercyhealth CEO and President Javon Bea, "and it is fitting that the largest buildings on the campus be named in his honor. It was Tim’s vision and determination that made Mercyhealth Sportscore Two a reality, and Rockford should be proud that they have this world-class sports complex right in their backyard."



Expanding Mercyhealth Sportscore Two campus was a legacy project spearheaded by Dimke as part of Reclaiming First, an effort to retain, regain, and grow sports tourism.



The 133,000-square-foot sports facility is capable of hosting up to six simultaneous soccer games or two softball games.



Dimke began his career at the Rockford Park District in 1973 at Lockwood Park.