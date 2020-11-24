Mayor, Olivo Taco feed healthcare workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Healthcare workers at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center received tacos on taco Tuesday thanks to Mayor Tom Mcnamara and a local taco truck.

The mayor arranged for Olivo Taco to show up at OSF and feed healthcare workers for free. He paid for 150 to 200 meals and then Olivo donated the rest, adding that there was no question they'd help out.

"They are the ones helping us with COVID-19 and the pandemic," said Mahmud 'Mo' Zatar, Olivo Taco Co-owner. "We gotta support them back the same way they're helping us stay healthy and safe."

The food went directly to those working in the COVID-19 unit.

Later this week, the truck will stop at Mercyhealth and SwedisAmerican as well.