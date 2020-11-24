Keep the mask: A vaccine won’t end the US crisis right away

NEW YORK (AP) — Don’t even think of throwing away the mask anytime soon. Despite the expected arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in just a few weeks, it could take several months — probably well into 2021 — before things get back to something close to normal in the United States. Many challenges lie ahead — not just the logistical hurdles involved in the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, but public fear and misinformation that could hinder the effort and kick the end of the pandemic further down the road.