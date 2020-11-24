IDPH: 7 of 9 counties in Region 1 see drop in COVID-19 positivity rate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The COVID-19 positivity rate in region appears to be going down for most of Region 1.



In the Illinois Department of Public Health's latest report, seven of the nine counties in Region 1 saw a drop in their seven-day rolling positivity rate ending on Nov. 20 to Nov. 21.



Here's a look at each county's positivity rate as of Nov. 21, according to IDPH:

Boone County: 22.8%

Carroll County: 17.8%

DeKalb County: 12.1%

Jo Daviess County: 16.1%

Lee County: 15.4%

Ogle County: 17.4%

Stephenson County: 15.4%

Whiteside County: 19.4%

Winnebago County: 16.1%

The only two counties which saw an increase were Carroll and Stephenson. Overall, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus dropped slightly down to 16.3%.



As for hospitalizations, IDPH says Region 1 has seen seven straight days of COVID-19 patient decreases.



Statewide, health officials reported 9,469 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 125 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 674,089 cases and 11,677 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 97,323 specimens for a total 9,990,304. As of last night, 6,134 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,203 patients were in the ICU and 668 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 17 – November 23, 2020 is 12.4%.