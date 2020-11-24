German defense minister rejects Turkey complaint over search

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister has rejected Turkish complaints over the search of a Turkish freighter in the Mediterranean Sea by a German frigate participating in a European mission. She insisted Tuesday that German sailors acted correctly. Sunday’s incident prompted Turkey to summon diplomats representing the European Union, Germany and Italy and assert that the Libya-bound freighter Rosaline-A was subjected to an “illegal” search by personnel from the German frigate Hamburg. The German ship is part of the EU’s Irini naval mission, which is enforcing an arms embargo against Libya. German officials say that the order to board the ship came from Irini’s headquarters, and that authorities were notified by Turkey that it was disallowing the search while the team was on board.