EXPLAINER: China’s claims of coronavirus on frozen foods

BEIJING (AP) — China’s has stirred controversy with claims to have detected the coronavirus on packages of imported frozen food. The country’s Customs Administration has suspended frozen shrimp imports from an Ecuadorian company for one week in a continuing series of such temporary bans. The virus can survive for a time on surfaces, but it remains unclear how serious a risk that poses. Like so many issues surrounding the pandemic, the matter has swiftly become politicized. China is defending its crackdown on frozen food imports, saying it is putting people’s lives first. Experts say they generally don’t consider the presence of the virus on packaging to be a significant risk and some trading partners are crying foul. WHO says such cases appear to be rare and isolated.