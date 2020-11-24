Egyptian celeb faces backlash over photo with Israeli singer

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian celebrity has sparked an uproar after a photo of him with an Israeli pop star was posted online. The photo has prompted angry rants from newscasters and Ramadan’s suspension late Monday from a stage and film professionals’ union. The outcry over Egyptian actor-singer Mohammed Ramadan’s photograph with Israeli crooner Omer Adam highlights anti-Israel sentiment among most Egyptians who view any direct interaction with Israelis as taboo. Egypt became the first Arab country to make peace with Israel in 1979. Despite tight security ties, many Egyptians refuse to normalize relations with Israel.