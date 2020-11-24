Dr. Ezike: Number of initial COVID-19 vaccine dosages for Illinois in flux

CHICAGO (WREX) — The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health says the state may not receive as many initial dosages of a COVID-19 vaccine when it's first distributed.



Last week, Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the state was likely to see roughly 400,000 dosages of the first COVID-19 vaccine distribution.



However, the doctor said on Tuesday that may no longer be the case.

"That number has already been downgraded to something like 80,000. All of these numbers are constantly in flux. We are staying very nimble to be able to adjust," said Dr. Ezike.

The state has previously said health care workers and first responders will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

Despite the number being lower than initially thought, Dr. Ezike says the state is constantly working on its plan for the vaccine when one becomes available.

"We have been working, the CDC and the feds have seen our plan and have told us we look good with what we're planning," said Dr. Ezike.

Governor JB Pritzker echoed the doctor's comments.

"We'll be ready to go, we believe, as soon as those vaccines hit the ground," said Gov. Pritzker.