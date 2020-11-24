Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library coming to the Stateline

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Children in two Stateline counties will soon be able to receive a free book in the mail!



The United Way announced they're bringing Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Winnebago and Ogle counties!



Children from birth to five years of age can receive a free age appropriate book in the mail once a month. By the time the child reaches age five, they could have 60 books in their personal library.

“The joy of receiving a new book every month fosters a love of reading and learning and makes a profound impact on a child’s ability to learn,” said Linda Sandquist, United Way vice president. “We’re thrilled to be bringing this innovative program to the community as it’s a natural extension of our commitment to getting middle school students on track to graduate.

Parents or guardians can register their child or children at unitedwayrrv.org. The program is free to parents thanks to donations to United Way.



Once registered, the child receives their first book, The Little Engine That Could, within 30 to 60 days and then each month, an age appropriate book arrives at their home.

Dolly Parton created the Imagination Library in 1995 to ensure that all children, regardless of social or economic status, have the opportunity to experience the joy of reading. Currently, the Imagination Library operates in five countries, bringing books to nearly two million children worldwide.