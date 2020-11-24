COVID-19 claims 125 more lives in Illinois, officials say

CHICAGO (AP) — State officials are reporting that another 125 people in Illinois have died from COVID-19. In a news release on Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports that the latest figures bring the death toll since the pandemic began earlier this year to 11,677. The health department also reports another 9,469 confirmed and probable cases. That total is more than 1,100 higher than Monday’s total but marks just the second time in the last six days that the number of cases was below the 10,000 mark.