Chicago officer seriously injured as car flees traffic stop

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say two people were taken into custody after a Chicago police officer was dragged by a car and seriously injured when the vehicle fled a traffic stop. The officer was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non life-threatening injuries Monday night and Chicago Fire Department officials say the officer was in serious condition. Chicago police say officers were conducting a traffic stop on the city’s South Side when the car sped off and the officer was dragged by the driver’s side door. The vehicle then struck a concrete pillar and the officer was ejected from the door and struck another object.