Can you repeat that? Hearing trouble more obvious with masks

DALLAS (AP) — Hearing specialists across the U.S. are seeing an uptick in visits from people who only realized how much they relied on lip reading and facial expressions when people started wearing masks. Texas nurse Teri Wheat went for a test earlier this year after realizing that her hearing loss was becoming “more noticeable the more barriers that we had.” She now wears hearing aids. Specialists say that since hearing loss often comes on gradually, people usually wait around seven years before getting tested. But this year they’ve seen people coming in sooner.