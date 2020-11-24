Belgium approves more money for care homes hit by pandemic

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s northern region of Flanders approved $680 million Tuesday to support staff at nursing home and welfare facilities that has come under intense pressure during the coronavirus crisis. During the first wave of the pandemic during the spring and again now, care homes have been centers of infections and deaths. Over the past weeks, staff levels in several homes have dropped to a minimum because infected nurses and help have had to quarantine after contracting the virus. The overall neglect has been that bad that Amnesty International said last week that authorities “abandoned” thousands of elderly.