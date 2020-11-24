Amid racial reckoning, Grammys honor the Black experience

NEW YORK (AP) — With police brutality continuing to devastate Black families and the coronavirus ravishing Black America disproportionately, the world was driven to the significance of this year’s Juneteenth more than ever before. And Beyoncé knew she wanted to release a song on that momentous day — so she dropped “Black Parade,” an anthemic jam where she proudly sings about her heritage, hometown and returning to her African roots. Months later, the song — and others focused on protesting, police brutality and the overall Black experience — are taking center stage at the Grammy Awards. Other nominees include H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe,” Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture,” Mickey Guyton’s “Black Like Me” and Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown.”