Accused Dixon school shooter found fit to stand trial

DIXON (WREX) — The man accused of a school shooting in Dixon in 2018 is found fit to stand trial.



A hearing about Mathew Milby's fitness was held Tuesday. Court documents show he was found fit to stand trial and face the charges against him.



Prosecutor say in May 2018, Milby fired a gun inside Dixon High School while a group of seniors were practicing for rehearsal. No students were injured, though Milby was shot and injured by school resource officer Mark Dallas, whose son was inside the auditorium at the time.



In January 2020, Milby was found unfit to stand trial, but that determination has changed several times over the course of his custody.



Online court records have not been updated to reflect when Milby will be in court again. He's being represented by public defender Thomas Murray.