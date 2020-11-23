YWCA to expand implicit bias training for police officers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — YWCA Northwestern Illinois will expand implicit bias training for law enforcement agencies after it received a new grant from the state.

YWCA Northwestern Illinois is one of 86 recipients of the Healing Illinois Grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Chicago Community Trust.

Healing Illinois is a new statewide initiative to address and health the harm of racism, YWCA Northwestern Illinois said.

The grant will expand training for law enforcement agencies in Winnebago and Boone Counties.

The training will provide culturally-sensitive ways to interact with a variety of communities to keep everyone safe, according to the YWCA.

“We welcome training opportunities and are pleased our department can partner with the YWCA for these classes,” says Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana. “Implicit bias is a human issue, not just a law enforcement issue. The additional training will complement what we already require that includes ethics, conflict resolution and de-escalation tactics.”

“Implicit bias is a critical topic for law enforcement at this point in time, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to engage with them through this training," Kris Machajewski, CEO of YWCA Northwestern Illinois, said.