Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
two to three inches.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois,
including parts of the far west and northwest Chicago suburbs.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions on some
roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities will be reduced to under a
mile in the heavier snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&