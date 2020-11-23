Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to

two to three inches.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois,

including parts of the far west and northwest Chicago suburbs.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions on some

roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities will be reduced to under a

mile in the heavier snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&