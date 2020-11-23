Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and

northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities will be reduced to less than a

mile in the heavier snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&