Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 AM CST

New
Weather AlertsWx Alert - Jo Daviess IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities will be reduced to less than a
mile in the heavier snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

