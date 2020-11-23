Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibilities will be reduced to less than a
mile in the heavier snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&