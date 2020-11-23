Winnebago County Health Department give stiffer penalties for COVID-19 non-compliance

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — After months of handing out closure notices, the Winnebago Health Department will start suspending restaurants' food permits.

In a notice given out by the health department on Friday, businesses can now lose their permits for allowing indoor dining or violating masking and social distancing guidelines.

Businesses can be fined up to $1,000 each day for operating without proper permits.

The health department will send these notices to the state's attorney's office. From there, the state's attorney will review the case and then decide whether or not to make a motion to court.

If the motion is approved, the court can file a temporary restraining order against the business, and in extreme cases, even permanently revoke the restaurant's license.

While the mitigations associated with COVID-19 are relatively new, Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross says it's within the health department's right to suspend these permits.

"I think because this is an infectious disease, and it's invisible, the public doesn't understand that," Hite Ross said. The authority has always been there."

Hite Ross says her office is currently reviewing COVID-19 compliance cases against 45 businesses in the county. She did not give a timeline on when any of those reviews would be completed.