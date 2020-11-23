Weekend recap: Region 1 COVID-19 positivity rate drops, fewer hospital beds available

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to drop in Region 1.



Over the weekend, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate has continued to drop. As of Nov. 19, the region's positivity rate was at 17.1%. From Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, the region's positivity rate has gone from 20.9% down to 17.1%.



Boone County, which had a positivity rate above 30% last week, is also falling, according to IDPH. As of Nov. 19, the county's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus was down to 24.6%.



Here's a look at the positivity rate for all 9 counties as of Nov. 19:

Boone County: 24.6%

Carroll County: 14.9%

DeKalb County: 13.8%

Jo Daviess County: 19.1%

Lee County: 16.6%

Ogle County: 17.6%

Stephenson County: 14.5%

Whiteside County: 20.6%

Winnebago County: 16.5%

While the positivity rate is going down, so is the number of hospital beds in the region.



IDPH tracks two metrics for hospital beds: Med Surg Bed Availability and ICU Bed Availability. The state tracks these numbers on a three-day rolling average and use percentages. The state's threshold for both of these is 20%. If a region is below 20%, they're considered to be at warning level by the state.



As of Monday, Region 1's Med Surg Availability was 26% while the number of ICU beds available was 23%.



Hospitals in Region 1 have already requested more hospital beds due to a rise of COVID-19 cases. Last Thursday, Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Health Administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department, provided more insight on the number of hospitalizations in Rockford-area hospitals and in Region 1.



Dr. Martell says they'll be providing an update on hospitalizations every Monday and Thursday.