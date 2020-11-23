Skip to Content

Weekend recap: Region 1 COVID-19 positivity rate drops, fewer hospital beds available

New
8:59 am CoronavirusTop Stories
Region 1 Mitigations_Web Pic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to drop in Region 1.

Over the weekend, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate has continued to drop. As of Nov. 19, the region's positivity rate was at 17.1%. From Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, the region's positivity rate has gone from 20.9% down to 17.1%.

Boone County, which had a positivity rate above 30% last week, is also falling, according to IDPH. As of Nov. 19, the county's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus was down to 24.6%.

Here's a look at the positivity rate for all 9 counties as of Nov. 19:

  • Boone County: 24.6%
  • Carroll County: 14.9%
  • DeKalb County: 13.8%
  • Jo Daviess County: 19.1%
  • Lee County: 16.6%
  • Ogle County: 17.6%
  • Stephenson County: 14.5%
  • Whiteside County: 20.6%
  • Winnebago County: 16.5%

While the positivity rate is going down, so is the number of hospital beds in the region.

IDPH tracks two metrics for hospital beds: Med Surg Bed Availability and ICU Bed Availability. The state tracks these numbers on a three-day rolling average and use percentages. The state's threshold for both of these is 20%. If a region is below 20%, they're considered to be at warning level by the state.

As of Monday, Region 1's Med Surg Availability was 26% while the number of ICU beds available was 23%.

Hospitals in Region 1 have already requested more hospital beds due to a rise of COVID-19 cases. Last Thursday, Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Health Administrator with the Winnebago County Health Department, provided more insight on the number of hospitalizations in Rockford-area hospitals and in Region 1.

Dr. Martell says they'll be providing an update on hospitalizations every Monday and Thursday.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content