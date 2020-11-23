Victim of deadly crash in Winnebago County identified

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The man who died when his car collided head-on with another vehicle in Winnebago County has been identified.



Ali Atieh, 32, of Clarendon, Illinois, has been identified as the victim of the crash by the Winnebago County Coroner's office.



Authorities say the crash happened on N. Meridian Rd. in the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 14 when the two vehicles collided head-on.



Atieh was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.



Authorities are still investigating the crash.