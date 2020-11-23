Skip to Content

Victim of deadly crash in Winnebago County identified

New
2:53 pm Top Stories
Deadly Crash on N. Meridian Rd. in Winnebago County
One person was killed after a two-car collision on North Meridian Road in Winnebago County on Nov. 14, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The man who died when his car collided head-on with another vehicle in Winnebago County has been identified.

Ali Atieh, 32, of Clarendon, Illinois, has been identified as the victim of the crash by the Winnebago County Coroner's office.

Authorities say the crash happened on N. Meridian Rd. in the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 14 when the two vehicles collided head-on.

Atieh was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content