Trump directs team to cooperate on transition for President-elect Biden

WASHINGTON (AP/WREX) -- President Trump directs his team to cooperate on transition for President-elect Joe Biden but vows to keep up fight.

This is the first time President Trump has indicated he will work with Biden on a smooth transition amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The General Services Administration has ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the "apparent winner" of the Nov. 3 election, which cleared the way Monday for the start of the transition from President Donald Trump's administration.

An official said Administrator Emily Murphy made the determination after Trump efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Biden's victory Monday.

The move clears the way for Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on plans for takeover on Jan. 20.