SwedishAmerican Breast Center earns national accreditation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford hospital's breast center has earned national accreditation.

The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), has granted Three-Year Accreditation to SwedishAmerican Breast Center.



To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with the NAPBC standards that look at a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education and quality improvement. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.

Patients receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling and patient-centered services including psycho-social support and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivor’s quality of life.

“I am very proud to announce that the SwedishAmerican Breast Program has been granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers,” said SwedishAmerican surgeon and Breast Center Program Director Dr. Lacey Stelle. “This accreditation represents that we are providing the highest quality breast care possible to our community. This, in combination with our Commission on Cancer and American College of Radiology Breast Center of Excellence recognition, reflects our institution’s ability to provide both exceptional breast cancer screening and overall cancer care. We have accomplished this with support from the Breast Center at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.”

Receiving care at this NAPBC-accredited center ensures that patients have access to:

· Comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services

· A multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options