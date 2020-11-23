Stillman Valley family speaks out after losing home in house fire

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) —A family is speaking out after their home catches on fire over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday in the 7000 block of Illinois Route 72.

Homeowner Jackie Jacobson says she was outside when she heard her smoke alarm go off.

When she went to check on her home, her son pushed her back outside.

"He grabbed by my shoulders and threw me back out and said the trailer was one fire," said Jacobson.

Jacobson has lived there for many years and created many memories.

"I watched my grandkids grow up here and a lot of the neighborhood kids," said Jacobson.

Crews responded to the home quickly and were able to put it out.

But they couldn't save the home and Jacobson lost everything.

"I saved money up to buy presents through Amazon and it's, it's gone," said Jacobson.

But in this time of despair, she says her friends, neighbors, and even community members have started to help out by raising money for her and her family.

"There is a lot of them that are coming out and really wanting to help," said Jacobson.

And while she is thankful people are helping her get by, she encourages others to take nothing for granted

"Love your family, make sure your smoke alarms are working," said Jacobson.

Her friends were able to raise her a couple hundred of dollars.