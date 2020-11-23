Speedboat taking migrants to Greece partially sinks; 1 dead

Speedboat taking migrants to Greece partially sinks; 1 deadNew
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a speedboat that appeared to have been smuggling migrants to the island of Rhodes from nearby Turkey partially sank before reaching land, leaving one person dead. The coast guard said it received information about the speedboat near the northwestern coast of Rhodes on Monday morning. Thirteen people who had been on board were found safe on the nearby shore, while the body of one man was recovered.