Soggy weather sticks around after the snow leaves this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Winter weather makes an appearance Tuesday morning, but the fall season isn't over yet. Once showers transition back to rain, we have a lot of soggy weather to get through.

Rainy early in the week:

After some early morning snow, rain showers quickly take over by the middle of Tuesday morning.

Snow showers arrive in the Stateline around 3 am Tuesday, and stick around until 9 am. After that, rain showers take over from south to north as the weather warms up. 1-2" of snow falls around the Stateline, with much of that sticking to the grass and fields. Some of it may accumulate on the roads, building up just enough slush to cause slick spots. Take it easy on the drive to work in the morning.

Rain showers keep going Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Once snow is out of the picture, it's all rain through Wednesday. We'll see a fairly steady rain through Tuesday, then a short break Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, showers become steady again, and last until around noon. By Wednesday afternoon, the weather slowly dries out.

Temperatures stay above freezing and in the 40's during this rainy stretch. This eliminates any chance of icy weather, especially Tuesday night. We should be done with any slick or slushy weather after Tuesday morning. That said, there may be a lot of puddles in the roads between the melting snow and all of Tuesday's rain. Go a little slower Tuesday evening as the roads look to be pretty wet.

Up to 2" of liquid (rain plus melting snow) is possible through Wednesday evening.

A hefty amount of liquid is expected through Wednesday evening. Between the melting snow and the multiple rounds of steady rain, 1-2" of liquid is likely. Since the weather has been so dry lately, the ground should be able to absorb most of this without much runoff. That said, watch out for puddles in the roads and some rises on the area rivers.

The rainy weather ends Wednesday evening, leaving us dry for the rest of the week.

Quiet holiday:

With rain out of the picture, all we'll see for the rest of the week is sunshine and cooler weather. Thanksgiving, however, keeps the mild weather around for one more day.

The holiday remains dry and mild.

Look for temperatures in the 50's for Thanksgiving, along with a partly cloudy sky. The weather should stay calmer, so we won't have a breezy or windy day.

Later in the week, the sunny sky is still overhead, but temperatures trend downward. We return to the 40's Friday, and fall to the low 40's by Sunday. The last day of November dips into the 30's for highs. We kick off December next Tuesday with temperatures in the 30's, then slightly warmer air in the 40's moves back in. We should see quiet and dry weather through the middle of next week.