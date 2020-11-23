RVC opens time capsule from 1970, seals 2020 capsule

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Nov. 23, 1970, Rock Valley College sealed a time capsule to remember the year 1970. Fifty years later, we finally get a peek at what's been tucked away on the college campus all this time.

"Today is about more than opening up a time capsule and dusting off some histroical relics; it's about honoring our history and those who have made RVC such a special part of this community," RVC President Howard J. Spearman said.

Inside the capsule from 1970 were copies of the college newspaper, an RVC student handbook and a recap of 1970 from local TV stations.

"I hope with everything in 2020, by 2070 everything will be much more unified," student trustee Annika Vincent said.

Inside the 2020 time capsule is a 2020 RVC class schedule, a student handbook and a college catalog.

13 WREX also got to add something to the new time capsule. Somehow, we tried to fit everything that happened in 2020 in one video, including the COVID-19 pandemic, protests over racial justice, drive-by parades, Zoom calls and more!

The time capsule will be opened on Nov. 23, 2070!