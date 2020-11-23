Roscoe woman launches fundraiser for Rockford Family Peace Center

ROSCOE (WREX) — Petrea Meier says she know first hand the power the Rockford Family Peace Center holds for survivors in need.

"Had The Family Peace Center been around when my sister was in need of support as a domestic violence victim, her circumstances would be drastically different,” says Meier, “Violence and abuse affect so many families. The Family Peace Center provides many services for those in the Rockford area that need support.”

Meier is now raising funds for the center and asking community members to help her in her quest. She's secured a matching funds grant for any dollar amount raise by November 30th, 2020.

“Because abuse and violence has directly impacted our family, it made the Family Peace Center my choice of non-profits to work alongside," says Meier. "The Family Peace Center provides services and support to survivors of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, and trafficking. Their centralized services offer everything from counseling, legal services, coordinating protective services and more. By centralizing services, it reduces the number of times that a survivor has to tell their story, reducing the trauma they have already experienced."

If you'd like to contribute to the fundraiser - click here.