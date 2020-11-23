Region 1’s positivity rate for COVID-19 drops, now below 17 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — For the first time in nearly 3 weeks, Region 1's positivity rate for COVID-19 is below 17%.



The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped to 16.6% as of Nov. 20. The last time the region's positivity rate was below 17% was Nov. 5, according to IDPH.



Several counties also saw a decrease in their individual positivity rate. Here's the positivity rate for each county as of Nov. 20, according to IDPH:

Boone County: 23.4%

Carroll County: 14.1%

DeKalb County: 12.8%

Jo Daviess County: 18.8%

Lee County: 17%

Ogle County: 17.8%

Stephenson County: 14.9%

Whiteside County: 19.8%

Winnebago County: 16.3%

On Monday, Illinois health officials reported 8,322 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 47 more deaths. Currently, health officials are reporting 664,620 cases and 11,552 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 91,562 specimens for a total 9,892,981. As of last night, 6,171 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,206 patients were in the ICU and 635 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 16 – November 22, 2020 is 12.7%.