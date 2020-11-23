Qatar: Police face 3-year sentences over invasive searches

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Prosecutors in Qatar say that the airport police officers who ordered forced vaginal examinations of female passengers after an abandoned newborn was discovered in a trash can face possible three-year prison sentences. Prosecutors did not say how many police officers at Hamad International Airport faced charges over the Oct. 2 incident that sparked widespread anger in Australia, a key destination for the state-owned Qatar Airways. The abandoned newborn’s mother, whom the statement described as a “convict,” also faces up to 15 years in prison if apprehended.