Police: Teenager shot in drive-by shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in Rockford during a drive-by, according to police.



Rockford police say it happened Sunday night around 8:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Mulberry St.



Police say a 16-year-old girl and her friend were standing outside a residence when a dark-colored vehicle drove by. The victim told police someone in the backseat of the vehicle shot at her and her friend multiple times.



Police say the 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Authorities are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police or crime stoppers.