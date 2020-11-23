Skip to Content

Police search for man accused of sexual assault in Rockford’s Midtown

1:00 pm CrimeTop Stories
Aaron Lambert_Web

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say it needs the public's help to track down a man accused of sexual assault, stemming from a May 11 incident on the 500 block of 7th St.

Aaron Lambert, 38, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint, according to police.

Anyone with information on Lambert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content