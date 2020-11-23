Police search for man accused of sexual assault in Rockford’s Midtown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police say it needs the public's help to track down a man accused of sexual assault, stemming from a May 11 incident on the 500 block of 7th St.

Aaron Lambert, 38, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint, according to police.

Anyone with information on Lambert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.