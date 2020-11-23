Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP/WKOW) - Authorities say they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people.

In a press conference Sunday, Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said a 15-year-old boy from Milwaukee was arrested Saturday evening.

Police have recovered the weapon believed to be used in the shooting.

Police said the altercation that started the shooting came from a disagreement between two groups. Investigators believe the teenager ran away from the mall after the shooting.

Four of the eight people shot were not involved in the fight, according to police.

Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride also spoke at the news conference and thanked law enforcement. McBride said there are too many guns in the hands of young people.

"We live in a society where there are a lot of guns and a lot of people who act impulsively or stupidly. It could have happened anywhere. It could have happened on the street. It could have happened at a church. It could have happened at a shopping mall. It happened to happen at a shopping mall. There's no reason whatsoever to be concerned at this point. Again, it was not a random act," said McBride.

He said he would be going to Mayfair Mall after speaking. The mall reopened Sunday with extra security.

Most of the victims have been released from the hospital.