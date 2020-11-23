Skip to Content

Pedestrians killed on IL 251 identified by coroner’s office

A man and woman are dead after being hit by a car while crossing IL 251 on Nov. 13, 2020.

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Authorities have identified the man and woman who were killed after being hit by a car while crossing IL 251 earlier this month.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has identified the victims as 53-year-old Gerald Casinger and 52-year-old Melissa Vinson. Both Casinger and Vinson were from Rockford.

The coroner's office says both victims died as a result of blunt force trauma sustained after being hit by the vehicle.

The incident happened on Nov. 13 near the intersection of Forest Hills Road between Machesney Park and Roscoe.

The incident is still being investigated.

