Pandemic-related unemployment shatters records in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The number of Illinoisans who sought unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic is four times higher than the 2008 recession, according to data released Monday by the Illinois Department of Employment Services.

During Gov. JB Pritzker's daily COVID-19 briefing, which was held online Monday, acting IDES Director Kristin Richards said the pandemic has inflicted an economic toll on workers across the state.

According to IDES, in 2020 it assisted 1.3 million people statewide, providing 16 times more in benefits compared to the same time in 2019, the agency saying Monday that "no comparable time frame has produced even half as many claims."

Since the height of unemployment over the summer, more Illinoisans have transitioned from state benefits to federal benefits from the CARES Act, though the programs are set to expire on Dec. 26 with no action from Congress on a replacement.