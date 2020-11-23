LANSING, Mich. (AP/NBC) — Michigan election board certifies victory for Biden, another setback in Trump's effort to overturn election results.

The two Democrats on the four-member board were joined by one of its two Republicans to vote in favor of certification.

The other Republican board member abstained. NBC News has projected Biden as the winner in Michigan, where the president-elect leads Trump by over 150,000 votes.

It comes as Trump's allies and lawyers had called for state legislatures, including Michigan's, to name Trump electors in states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

They have also made unfounded claims about irregularities and discrepancies in the vote tallies — singling out Wayne County, which includes Detroit and its large Black population.