Illinois officials report another 47 deaths from COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois officials are continuing to caution against big Thanksgiving gatherings as another 47 people in the state have died from COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,322 new confirmed and probable cases on Monday. Public health officials nationwide are urging people to scrap traditional Thanksgiving plans to curb the spread of coronavirus. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, says it’s not too late to reconsider big family gatherings.