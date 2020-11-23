IDPH issues new guidelines for places of worship, encourages remote services

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health has issued new guidelines for churches and places of worship during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Governor JB Pritzker and IDPH issued the guidelines last week.



In the guidelines, strongly recommended that places of worship continue to facilitate remote services, particularly for those who are vulnerable to COVID-19, including older adults and those with chronic conditions.



IDPH says even with adherence to physical distancing, multiple different households convening in a congregational setting to worship carries a

higher risk for widespread transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, and may result in increased rates of infection, hospitalization, and death, especially among more vulnerable populations.



Health officials say the safest way for services remain to be remote services or drive-thru services.



The state did provide additional guidelines for places of worship who have in-person services, such as cleaning, best practices and physical distancing guidelines.



You can view the full guidelines below.