Georgia sheriff, Tracey family speak for the first time since arrest in Tammy Tracey case

(WREX) -- A 33-year cold case was solved after an arrest was made almost a thousand miles away from where the alleged crime happened in 1987. Last Thursday, Worth County Deputies arrested Jesse Smith for the murder of Tammy Tracey.

Tracey was last seen on May 27, 1987. She went to Searls Park in Winnebago County to wax her car. When she didn't return home the next day, her mother Linda Tracey called police. Tammy's car was found at the park, but the teen was nowhere to be found.

A massive search was launched for the teen, but there was no sign of her.

Nearly one year later, on April 15, 1988, a bird watcher stumbled across human remains at the Sugar River Forest Preserve in Winnebago County. Those remains were eventually identified as Tammy Tracey's.

But it would take 33 years for her family to get closure, brought in part by deputies in Worth County, Georgia who arrested Smith.

"He'd gotten away with it this long, he probably thought he was being stopped for a minor traffic violation," said Sheriff Don Whitaker. "Then the realization came to him that his day had finally come."

Sheriff Whitaker says his office got a call that Smith's cell phone pinged in their county, Smith was later spotted and arrested. Police say he was a resident of Rockford at the time of the murder. Most recently, he lived in Mississippi but was driving a semi in southwest Georgia when he was arrested.

Sheriff Whitaker says his deputies followed him from Worth County into neighboring Dougherty County where they made the arrest.

"I'm very proud of everybody all together, we brought a case to a close that needed ending and will maybe bring some kind of closure to that family," Sheriff Whitaker added.

Smith will be taken from Georgia to Winnebago County to face murder charges.

Tammy Tracey's mother, Linda, released a statement thanking everyone involved in bringing justice for her family.

“We would like to give a special thanks to the Rockford Police Department, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Task Force," she said in an emailed statement made through Rockford Police. "Also, thank you to Lamar Advertising and Trickie Enterprises for their billboard assistance over the years. Our heart goes out to you for all

the prayers, messages, and calls. They were very much appreciated and we wish we could thank each and every one of you personally. Tammy is resting now and she is smiling down on all of you. At last, we are at peace. God bless.”