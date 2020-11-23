Gas prices drop in Rockford ahead of Thanksgiving

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gas prices have once again fallen in Rockford ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.



Prices fell more than six cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in Rockford is now $2.07 per gallon.



Gas prices in Rockford are now 13 cents lower than a month ago and more than 52 cents lower than this time last year, according to GasBuddy.

The drop in prices is one seen across the country, as GasBuddy says the national average price of gas fell nearly 2 cents the past week.

Experts say a COVID-19 vaccine could lead to an increase in prices in the coming months.

"With Thanksgiving nearly upon us and fewer Americans hitting the road, gas prices have seen some downward movement over the last week, even as oil prices hold near recent highs," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We may end up seeing the lowest Thanksgiving prices in five years if prices continue to trend lower this week, a sign of how the coronavirus has sapped demand for the majority of the year. Between now and the end of the year, we aren't likely to see many fireworks at the pump as demand continues to remain well below prior years, but as a vaccine is set to be released in the months ahead, prices will likely aim for higher ground, so motorists take heed that today's prices may not hold for much longer."